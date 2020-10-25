 Skip to main content
Andis Foundation awards grant to River Bend

CALEDONIA — The Andis Foundation recently awarded River Bend Nature Center $5,000 in grant funding to develop the new Andis Chickadee Trail for family use. This project comes at a critical time when families are balancing at-home education with additional pressures of the COVID-19 pandemic. The Andis Foundation, a philanthropic extension of Andis Company, supports community-driven partnerships to deliver on its mission of building strong communities on the foundation of family.

River Bend Nature Center, 3600 N. Green Bay Road, provides environmental education and outdoor recreation for children, families and adults.

The Andis Chickadee Trail is a new, interactive trail designed to engage children and folks of all ages in an unstructured exploration of nature. The project includes a story trail, a natural playscape and an interpretive tree trail. On the story trail, children encounter the pages of a book as they explore the forest. The book will change monthly. The natural playscape features elements that invite children and adults to step, hop and balance their way into the woods. The interpretive tree trail identifies specimens of native trees. New elements will be added over the next year.

“At Andis, we believe strong families, thriving kids and a vibrant community yield prosperity,” said Laura Andis Bishop, Andis co-CEO and foundation president. “We look forward to seeing families in the region utilize the new Andis Chickadee Trail to relax, reconnect and learn together.”

The Trail opened its first phase of development this month. Access is free to families.

