Anderson family returns to ancestral home to celebrate a new chapter

KENOSHA — On Feb. 22, 16 out of the 84 descendants of James Robson Anderson and Janet Lance Anderson returned to Kenosha and their ancestral home to reminisce, share family stories, and to celebrate the grand re-opening of the Anderson Arts Center, built 90 years ago by their grandparents.

“From the building of this house in Kenosha, not closer to Chicago or Milwaukee or some east coast ‘fancier’ place…to our grandfather’s driving a Rambler until almost the day he died…to our grandmother sending the grandchildren care packages of cheese and salami from Bobby Nelson’s Cheese Shop…to the day in 1977 when this house was deeded to Kenosha County as part of the Kemper Center, Kenosha is where my grandparents proudly lived and raised their family,” said Davis Anderson during remarks at the invitation-only reopening gala.

“When an individual makes the decision to donate an asset later in life, the longer-term fate of that asset is never known to the donor. In the case of this house, it could have deteriorated, and then eventually been destroyed as an eyesore and a hazard. Instead, the county and city leaders made the decision early on to affiliate the house with the Kemper Center and create the Anderson Arts Center, which has caused life and civic purpose to resonate through this building for almost 30 years.”