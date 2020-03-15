Anderson family returns to ancestral home to celebrate a new chapter

KENOSHA — On Feb. 22, 16 out of the 84 descendants of James Robson Anderson and Janet Lance Anderson returned to Kenosha and their ancestral home to reminisce, share family stories, and to celebrate the grand re-opening of the Anderson Arts Center, built 90 years ago by their grandparents.
“From the building of this house in Kenosha, not closer to Chicago or Milwaukee or some east coast ‘fancier’ place…to our grandfather’s driving a Rambler until almost the day he died…to our grandmother sending the grandchildren care packages of cheese and salami from Bobby Nelson’s Cheese Shop…to the day in 1977 when this house was deeded to Kenosha County as part of the Kemper Center, Kenosha is where my grandparents proudly lived and raised their family,” said Davis Anderson during remarks at the invitation-only reopening gala.
“When an individual makes the decision to donate an asset later in life, the longer-term fate of that asset is never known to the donor. In the case of this house, it could have deteriorated, and then eventually been destroyed as an eyesore and a hazard. Instead, the county and city leaders made the decision early on to affiliate the house with the Kemper Center and create the Anderson Arts Center, which has caused life and civic purpose to resonate through this building for almost 30 years.”
That decision, credited to the passion and forethought of Kemper Center alumnae, officials of Kenosha County, and the City of Kenosha, has been an amazing journey. A journey that created a hidden gem for art and culture on the Kenosha lakefront.
“Today we celebrate the culmination of the efforts and hard work of so many as we commence on a new chapter in the Anderson Arts Center’s history,” said Ed Kubicki, Kemper Center’s executive director.
Those efforts were a year in the making that began in January 2019. External repairs were needed on the 90-year-old building, as well as the installation of modern conveniences inside that included a new geothermal heating and cooling system, new ADA compliant bathrooms, and updated gallery spaces and hanging systems. The project totaled $4.3 million, funded jointly by the County and City of Kenosha.
Kenosha County Executive Jim Kreuser gave the project five stars and spoke about the architect’s and the construction team’s great attention to detail that preserved the historic integrity of the Anderson family home.
“I would like to thank the Andersons for their family’s generosity. And I would like to thank the people in this room who gave their passion, time, and talent to make this happen. Without that passion, we would be a shadow of what we are now.”
“That is what makes what you all have accomplished here so amazing,” said Anderson. “Our grandparents, my father, aunt, and uncle would be incredibly pleased to know that the decisions made in 1977, 43 years ago, will continue to resonate in this community for many generations to come.”
The debut art exhibit includes over 176 works of art from the League of Milwaukee Artists (LMA) and Area Artists. The LMA juried show awarded ribbons to artists on Sunday afternoon.
Winners were carefully selected by Candace Hoffman, Anderson Arts Center curator, whose passion, skill and knowledge of art in southeastern Wisconsin play a critical role in the success of each exhibit. “Candace outdoes herself time and time again. Her careful attention to detail and eye for color and design ensures the beauty of each show we open,” said Kubicki. Winner are:
- Best of Show — “Stone Bouquet” by Colette Odya Smith
- First Place — “Moon Dance” by Susan Steinhafel
- Second Place — “Rose Trio” by Joyce Eesley
- Third Place — “Picnic en Provence” by Chuck Weber
- Honorable Mentions — “Slipstream” by Jack Long, “Plum Blossom Kimono Robe” by Donna Tronca, “The Alchemy of Cleopatra” by Terri Lockwood
“There must be a rebirth of the arts. In the end, it is culture and quality of life that truly make a community,” said Kenosha Mayor John Antaramian as he talked about the importance of art to all our lives.
“Art in all of its forms helps bring out the humanity in people,” said Kubicki. “Art brings joy, laughter, tells stories, provides therapy, and even helps us learn more about ourselves.”
“2020 is poised to be one of the most exciting years in Anderson Arts Center history, and once again, I would like to express my deepest gratitude for all those helping make this promising future come to pass.”
The Anderson Arts Center, 6603 Third Ave., is open from 1 to 4 p.m. Tuesdays through Sunday. The current exhibitions will be open through May 2.
The Center is funded through the generosity of donors and sponsors, grants and artwork and gift shop sales. No tax dollars are used to fund the center.
For more information, visit andersonartscenter.com or call 262-653-0481.