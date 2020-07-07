Anderson Arts Center reopens with social distancing
KENOSHA — The Anderson Arts Center, 6603 Third Ave., is now open from 1 to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday.

The current exhibit through Aug. 29 showcases works by the League of Milwaukee Artists titled “Artistic Expression from a Diverse Collection,” and features 39 artists and more than 100 artworks. The Arts Center is also featuring works from the Area Artists Group.

Exhibited work is available for purchase.

Masks will be required to enter the center and no more than 10 guests will be allowed inside at one time. Touchless hand sanitizer stations have also been added to the galleries.

