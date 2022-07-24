An AmeriCorps Seniors volunteers overview

RACINE — AmeriCorps Seniors empower Americans over the age of 55 to serve their communities. Volunteers come from all walks of life, but what do they all have in common? They all have a sense of purpose. They are all making a difference in the lives of others while enriching their own lives through service.

Being an AmeriCorps Seniors volunteer is easy:

Choose how, where, and when you want to serve

Choose the amount of time you want to give

Choose to draw on your skills or develop new ones

AmeriCorps Seniors will help people find the right service opportunity.For people willing to use their vehicles and would like to help local seniors who need assistance, there are two volunteer programs available through the AmeriCorps Seniors — Meals on Wheels and MyRIDE.

Meals on Wheels, administered by the Aging & Disability Resource Center of Racine County, distributes more than 1,600 meals weekly over multiple routes throughout Racine County Monday, Wednesday and Friday.

There are more than 25 AmeriCorps Seniors volunteer drivers for Meals on Wheels. Ryanne Jackson, volunteer coordinator, suggests that a person can be a weekly volunteer driver or volunteer on occasion when their schedule allows.

The Meals on Wheels orientation program includes an opportunity to accompany current drivers on their routes. Quite often, a visit from a Meals on Wheels volunteer is the only contact with the outside world a client has that day.

MyRIDE is a FREE senior transportation project of the Volunteer Center of Racine County Inc. While this is a complimentary service, donations are greatly appreciated. Volunteer drivers made it possible for more than 200 seniors to make appointments over the past year.

MyRIDE volunteer drivers provide transportation in their vehicles, giving riders a feeling of independence. The service is curb to the curb and accommodates riders who may need a walker. People who require a wheelchair are not eligible for this program. Volunteer drivers set their hours each week. They tell the program coordinators when they want to drive, and then they receive the details for a rider’s appointment.

AmeriCorps Seniors volunteers are 55 and older, receive mileage reimbursement of $.585/mile and are eligible for supplemental volunteer insurance. AmeriCorps Seniors also offers its volunteers complimentary supplemental excess accident medical coverage, excess volunteer liability insurance and excess automobile liability insurance.

Jenni Chap, MyRIDE senior transportation coordinator, currently has over 20 volunteers serving over 200 clients annually.

For more information on volunteer opportunities, call Michael O’Brien at 262 886-9612 or visit the Volunteer Center of Racine office at 6216 Washington Ave., Suite G.