BURLINGTON — Kansasville AMVETS Post 911 held its third annual Bowling Fundraiser Oct. 14 at Towne and Country Lanes.
A grand total of $10,150 was split between Vets Roll Inc. and Paralyzed Veterans of America Wisconsin Chapter
VetsRoll Inc.’s mission is to thank and pay tribute to veterans by transporting them to Washington, D.C., over four days of honor and remembrance. There is no cost to the veteran.
Paralyzed Veterans of America Wisconsin Chapter strives to improve the lives of veterans living with spinal cord injury/disease, multiple sclerosis and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS). They carry out this mission through advocacy and legislation; communication and membership; community outreach; adaptive sports, research and education, and quality health care and benefit programs.
Fundraising efforts are helping the chapter to launch a new home safety and emergency preparedness program for its members and their families.
