Amish history is topic of virtual talk

BURLINGTON — Professor Mark Louden will host a virtual presentation titled "Who are the Amish?" at 7 p.m. Monday, June 15.
Louden begins by presenting an overview of myths with facts about the Amish and closely related religious groups such as the Mennonites, of which he is a practicing member. He will cover history, tenets of faith, lifestyle customs and more.
People interested in hearing this virtual talk are asked to email Jennifer Melchi at the Burlington Public Library, jmelchi@burlington.lib.wi.us.
