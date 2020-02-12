Americans with Disabilities Act became law 30 years ago

RACINE — It was 30 years ago that the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) became a law that prohibits discrimination against individuals with disabilities in all areas of public life.

The purpose of the law is to make sure that people with disabilities have the same rights and opportunities as everyone else. It guarantees equal opportunity for individuals with disabilities in public accommodations, employment, transportation, state and local government services, and telecommunications.

Title II of the ADA applies to both public and private ground transportation providers. Common forms of public transit are fixed route systems and paratransit door-to-door service or curb-to-curb service. Private entities include, but are not limited to, airport shuttles, hotel shuttles, private buses, taxis and over-the-road bus companies.

Some of the ADA requirements include:

A lift or ramp so the passenger who uses a wheelchair or mobility device can board the vehicle

Illuminated stepwells and doorways

Signs designating seating for passengers with disabilities

Adequate time for boarding

Accessible formats to convey rider information