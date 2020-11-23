American Red Cross seeks community hero nominations

MILWAUKEE — Do you know a hero living in our community? Someone who has saved a life or whose actions inspire others? Someone who makes southeastern Wisconsin a better place every day?
The Southeast Wisconsin Chapter of the American Red Cross is accepting nominations of inspiring local people for consideration at its 2021 Brave Hearts community heroes event. Nominations of people who have performed or continue to perform heroic acts in 2020 across a handful of categories are sought.
Brave Hearts heroes are being accepted until Jan. 31 in the following categories:
- Community Safety, Security & Resiliency — Use of knowledge, skills or research to provide aid to the life of another
- Emergency Response — First responder exhibiting heroism on or off-duty, or in an ongoing and extraordinary effort toward community support
- From the Heart — Blood donor or blood drive supporter
- Military — Member of the Armed Forces exhibiting heroism in response to an emergency situation, on or off-duty
- Youth — Involved in a heroic act at 18 years old or younger
Nominees must live, work or the heroic act of courage or kindness must have occurred in one of the following counties: Racine, Kenosha, Dodge, Milwaukee, Ozaukee, Walworth, Washington or Waukesha. A specific heroic act must have occurred in the past year, from Jan. 1 to Dec. 31, 2020; an act of courage or kindness can be ongoing or have occurred at a particular time. From the nominees, a committee also selects a lifetime award for the Brave Hearts event.
Nominate a hero before Jan. 31 and find more details here: redcross.org/local/wisconsin/about-us/news-and-events/events/brave-hearts/brave-hearts-nomination.html.
The annual Brave Hearts fundraising gala is slated to be a virtual event in May 2021.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!