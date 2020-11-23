American Red Cross seeks community hero nominations

MILWAUKEE — Do you know a hero living in our community? Someone who has saved a life or whose actions inspire others? Someone who makes southeastern Wisconsin a better place every day?

The Southeast Wisconsin Chapter of the American Red Cross is accepting nominations of inspiring local people for consideration at its 2021 Brave Hearts community heroes event. Nominations of people who have performed or continue to perform heroic acts in 2020 across a handful of categories are sought.

Brave Hearts heroes are being accepted until Jan. 31 in the following categories:

Community Safety, Security & Resiliency — Use of knowledge, skills or research to provide aid to the life of another

Emergency Response — First responder exhibiting heroism on or off-duty, or in an ongoing and extraordinary effort toward community support

From the Heart — Blood donor or blood drive supporter

Military — Member of the Armed Forces exhibiting heroism in response to an emergency situation, on or off-duty

Youth — Involved in a heroic act at 18 years old or younger