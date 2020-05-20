American Legion Post 494 Memorial Day salutes

CALEDONIA — American Legion Harvey Funk Post 494 will conduct Memorial Day services with a rifle salute on Monday, May 25, at these locations:
- 9 a.m., McPherson Cemetery, 7033 Highway K, Raymond.
- 9:15 a.m., Oak Grove Cemetery, 1750 76th St., Raymond.
- 9:30 a.m., St. Louis Cemetery, 13207 Highway G, Caledonia
- 10:00 a.m., Trinity Lutheran Cemetery, 7900 Nicholson Road, Caledonia.
- 10:30 a.m. Caledonia Memorial Cemetery, 6800 block of Nicholson Road, Caledonia.
- 11 a.m., Caledonia-Mount Pleasant Memorial Park, 9416 Northwestern Ave., Caledonia.
- 11:30 a.m., Harvey Funk Post 494, 4277 Highway 41 (East Frontage Road), Caledonia.
The public is invited to attend these memorial services in memory of our veterans. Pandemic restrictions out at this time must be followed.
