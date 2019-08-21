{{featured_button_text}}

MOUNT PLEASANT — The American Cancer Society will host "Bark For Life" from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 25, at Mount Pleasant Campus Park, 8500 Campus Drive.

Bark For Life is an event for dog "pawticipants," their owners and all others in an effort to come together and raise funds for the American Cancer Society. The event honors the caregiving qualities of canine companions, celebrates cancer survivors and remembers loved ones both human and animal alike lost to cancer.

There will be activities for all ages and canines, live demonstrations, animal related vendors, contests, event food for a donation, drawing baskets and a silent auction.

To register, go to www.relayforlife.org/barkracinewi. Attendees may also register the day of the event by visiting the registration booth. Community members who have questions prior to the event may contact American Cancer Society staff partner Matthew Elmer at 262-523-5574 or matthew.elmer@cancer.org.

