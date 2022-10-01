Ambassadors influence youth to join 4-H

When you find something you love, you can’t wait to tell everyone about it. It might be a new restaurant or an amazing skin care line. A lucky few even get paid to talk about the things that they love. In the social media world, they are known as influencers. Their job is to tell you about the things they love, and hopefully, you will discover that you love these things too.

Similarly, in the 4-H world, we have our own version of this widely popular occupation. They are known as ambassadors. Their job, much like an influencer, is to reach out to the people who are looking to be a part of something, but maybe haven’t found it yet. They represent 4-H with their character, participation, outreach and love for the program.

However, unlike today’s influencers, they don’t get to do it from the comfort of their bedroom behind a screen. 4-H ambassadors are at community events, club meetings, holding officer roles, volunteering at the fair, writing articles, walking in parades and participating in community service projects all for the purpose of sharing 4-H with others.

In order to become an ambassador, youth need to be in the seventh grade or higher; demonstrate responsibility, commitment and enthusiasm; have public speaking abilities, and have a strong understanding of the 4-H program.

The outreach they are pursuing and the leadership opportunities they are presented with will extend far beyond their 4-H career. The skills these ambassadors are building and refining are meant for a lifetime.

For more information or to join 4-H, go to https://racine.extension.wisc.edu.