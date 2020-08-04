You have permission to edit this article.
Alzheimer's Foundation holding free conference on COVID-19
Alzheimer's Foundation holding free conference on COVID-19

The Alzheimer’s Foundation of America (AFA) is scheduled to hold a free virtual conference at 10 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 20, to help Wisconsin residents affected by Alzheimer’s during the COVID-19 crisis.

The conference will provide information regarding Alzheimer’s disease, COVID-19 brain health and wellness, combating isolation, preventing cognitive decline, powers of attorney, and finding hope, humor and self-compassion in caregiving.

For more information or to register, call 866-232-8484.

