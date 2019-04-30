MOUNT PLEASANT — The Alliance for the Great Lakes will host the Lake Michigan Stakeholders annual spring meeting and watershed tour from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday, May 14, at Mount Pleasant Village Hall, 8811 Campus Drive. Sign-in begins at 8:30 a.m.
Visitors can see what 15 years of ongoing restoration looks like in the Pike River watershed in Racine and Kenosha counties. The Pike River flows through urban, suburban and rural landscapes. This event is also supported by Root-Pike Watershed Initiative Network.
There will be a field trip following lunch that makes stops along the Pike River Restoration and drives past the Foxconn site. While the watershed was the first watershed in Wisconsin to receive a DNR/EPA-approved 9-Key Element Watershed Restoration Plan, work had already begun on seven miles of stream corridor in Mount Pleasant. The local communities are now working to balance the "Wisconn Valley" development, the largest foreign investment in U.S. history, while protecting past, present and future environmental investments.
The $20 fee to attend includes lunch, transportation and access to host facilities. To register by May 10, go to www.lakemichiganstakeholders.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.