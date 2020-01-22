All Saints plans student volunteer meetings

RACINE — Students who are 14 years old and older (or who will be by June 15) may volunteer in a number of areas this summer at Ascension — All Saints Hospital, Medical Group sites and Little Saints Child Care Center by registering and attending one of these mandatory information meetings:

Saturday, March 7, 9-10 a.m.

March 9 or 12, 6:30-7:30 p.m.

Meetings will be held at in Benstead Auditorium at All Saints, 1320 Wisconsin Ave. Students should arrive 15 minutes prior to the start time for registration.

The meeting will address the volunteer intake process and volunteer opportunities available throughout the Ascension All Saints organization this summer. Application materials will be distributed and a parent or guardian is welcome and encouraged to attend. It is requested that only one adult attend with the student due to space constraints.

“While we are currently kicking off the application process for students who would like to volunteer during the summer months, we have a large number of students who volunteer during the school year, too,” said Cindy Clemens, volunteer services director. She went on to say that the summer program can lead into school year volunteering if a student is interested in staying on after the summer program concludes.