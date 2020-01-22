All Saints plans student volunteer meetings

RACINE — Students who are 14 years old and older (or who will be by June 15) may volunteer in a number of areas this summer at Ascension — All Saints Hospital, Medical Group sites and Little Saints Child Care Center by registering and attending one of these mandatory information meetings:
- Saturday, March 7, 9-10 a.m.
- March 9 or 12, 6:30-7:30 p.m.
Meetings will be held at in Benstead Auditorium at All Saints, 1320 Wisconsin Ave. Students should arrive 15 minutes prior to the start time for registration.
The meeting will address the volunteer intake process and volunteer opportunities available throughout the Ascension All Saints organization this summer. Application materials will be distributed and a parent or guardian is welcome and encouraged to attend. It is requested that only one adult attend with the student due to space constraints.
“While we are currently kicking off the application process for students who would like to volunteer during the summer months, we have a large number of students who volunteer during the school year, too,” said Cindy Clemens, volunteer services director. She went on to say that the summer program can lead into school year volunteering if a student is interested in staying on after the summer program concludes.
“The students bring an added dimension of enthusiasm to our departments and everyone loves to see them here,” said Clemens. “For many, it’s a way to explore healthcare as a career.” Last year over 100 students volunteered through the Ascension — All Saints summer program.
“We anticipate being able to place at least 80 students this summer." Clemens said. "Students who volunteered successfully last year will be invited back and do not need to attend an information meeting this spring."
To register for one of the information meetings by Feb. 26, call 262-687-8070 or email carole.albertini@ascension.org by Wednesday, Feb. 26. The student’s name, home address including zip code and phone number will be requested with the reservation.
A reservation confirmation card will be sent to the student prior to the meeting and should be brought to the meeting as proof of advance registration. Interested students that cannot make one of the scheduled information meetings may make alternate arrangements prior to Feb. 26 by calling volunteer coordinator Sandy Wahl at 262-687-4292 or email sandy.wahl@ascension.org.