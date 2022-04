RACINE — The All of Us Research Program will be at the Mobile Food Pantry from 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday, April 26, at the Dr. John Bryant Community Center, 601 Caron Butler Drive.

The goal of the program is to tailor future health care to each person. People can help by creating a resource that allows researchers to conduct studies on health and disease. To learn more, go to joinallofus.org or call 414-955-2689.