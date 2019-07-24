MOUNT PLEASANT — Georgie Porgie's, 5502 Washington Ave., will host an All American Modern Muscle Car Show from 5 to 9 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 3. Cars must be 2005 or newer and are restricted to all-American modern muscle brands.
The event will feature a car show, silent auction, 80s and 90s music, participant voting, Top 30 special license plate plaque awards, and car-icature and pencil arts drawings of entrant's cars.
The cost is $10 to show a car. Dash plaques will be given to the first 75 registrants. There is no admission fee for spectators. Proceeds benefit Children's Hospital of Wisconsin.
For more information and a registration form, go to www.allamericanmodernmusclecarshow.weebly.com, or call 62-633-1806 or 262-639-8960.
