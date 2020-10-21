 Skip to main content
Airborne chapter recruiting new members
The Southern Wisconsin All Airborne Chapter of the 82nd Airborne Division Association is recruiting news members for the 2020-21 year.

Its mission is to raise funds for the severely wounded warriors of all branches of service. To qualify, a veteran must show honorable discharge on a DD:214 discharge form. Jump qualification is not a requirement. Those who were assigned or attached to an Airborne unit are acceptable.

Quarterly meetings are being held at this time. The next meeting is at 9 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 21, at Castlewood Restaurant, 2811 Wisconsin St., Sturtevant.

For more information, call Frank Patino Sr. at 262-989-4541.

