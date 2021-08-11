 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
'Advance Care Planning' workshop scheduled
0 Comments

'Advance Care Planning' workshop scheduled

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

BURLINGTON — A free "Advance Care Planning" workshop will be held from 3 to 4 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 31, at Aurora Medical Center, 252 McHenry St., Cafe A/B.

Advance care planning is a process for people to understand possible future health choices; reflect on these choices in light of the values and goals important to them; discuss their choices with those close to them and the health professionals who care for them; and make a plan for future healthcare situations.

Participants will receive help in completing an advance directive which allows a person to remain in charge of decisions about their medical care, even when they may not be able to speak for themself.

To register, call Chaplain Steve Hrycyniak at 262-741-2961 or go to aurora.org/events.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

You might be giving yourself jet lag at home

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News