Adult Prom planned May 1 in Waterford

WATERFORD — An old-fashioned Adult Prom with dancing will be held from 7 to 11 p.m. Saturday, May 1, at Bruno's Banquet Hall, 730 Cornerstone Crossing.
The crowning of the king and queen will be held at 9:30 p.m.
Dress-up is not required to attend. The $30 fee per couple includes one free drink each. Tickets are available at the door or in advance at Bruno's. For more information, call 262-514-3663.
In this Series
Things to do in and around Racine County
-
Choral Arts Society concert features music by Karel Suchy
-
Carthage to hold music theater workshop performance
-
Racine Art Museum announces Peeps exhibition winners
- 44 updates