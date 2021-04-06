 Skip to main content
Adult Prom planned May 1 in Waterford
Adult Prom planned May 1 in Waterford

From the Things to do in and around Racine County series
WATERFORD — An old-fashioned Adult Prom with dancing will be held from 7 to 11 p.m. Saturday, May 1, at Bruno's Banquet Hall, 730 Cornerstone Crossing.

The crowning of the king and queen will be held at 9:30 p.m.

Dress-up is not required to attend. The $30 fee per couple includes one free drink each. Tickets are available at the door or in advance at Bruno's. For more information, call 262-514-3663.

