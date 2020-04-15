ADRC offers services for adults with disabilities

YORKVILLE — The Aging and Disability Resource Center of Racine County, 14200 Washington Ave., works with adults with disabilities from age 17½ and older, older adults and caregivers, and can help people identify their need(s), sort through options and help them understand their choices. All of this is at no cost.
ADRC staff can discuss issues over the phone. Popular topics include transportation, home care, housing, adult day care, long-term care, respite, support groups, caregiver support, health insurance, Medicare options, dental care and much more.
To contact the ADRC, call 262-833-8777 or toll-free at 866-219-1043. The ADRC website is adrc.racinecounty.com.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!