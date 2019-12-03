ADRC offers services for adults with disabilities

YORKVILLE — The Aging and Disability Resource Center of Racine County, 14200 Washington Ave., works with adults with disabilities from age 17½ and older, older adults and caregivers, and can help people identify their need(s), sort through options and help them understand their choices.

All of this is at no cost.

ADRC staff can meet with people at the ADRC, discuss issues over the phone or meet with people in their home. Popular topics include; transportation, home care, housing, adult day care, long-term care, respite, support groups, caregiver support, health insurance, Medicare options, dental care and much more.

To contact the ADRC, call 262-833-8777, or toll-free at 866-219-1043. The ADRC website is www.adrc.racinecounty.com.

