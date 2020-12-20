Add parent self-care to your to-do list

Q. I am the parent of three children. The stress of working and virtual schooling are taking a toll on me. I am trying to be the best parent I can be, but find that the stress sometimes gets the best of me and my patience wears thin. What can I do as a parent to cope with my stress?
A. Please know that you are not alone in your feelings. The COVID-19 pandemic has disrupted routines, cancelled or postponed family traditions, and been a constant source of stress for many families. Parents are doing the best they can to manage and we need to give ourselves permission to let go of unrealistic expectations as we navigate each day.
In Extension’s parenting workshops, we talk about several strategies that can help parents recognize and cope with stress. First, the concept of HALT is used to demonstrate how stress can affect our parenting. HALT stands for hungry/hurried, angry, lonely and tired. When a parent is feeling any of these things, it is time to stop (or halt) and take care of ourselves first. The truth is that it is hard to be the parent that we want to be when we are running on empty. HALT is a good reminder to stop and take care of ourselves first.
Another strategy is to notice how stress affects you. Each person’s response to stress is different so it is important to become aware of how stress affects you. Our bodies send us signals when we are experiencing stress. For example, physical signs of stress could include clenching of our jaw, tightness in our shoulders, trouble sleeping and stomach upset. Emotionally, we may find ourselves becoming easily angry or frustrated or even crying. Stress can also affect our thoughts by making us think more negatively about situations. By understanding and recognizing the first signs of stress, we can choose how to respond to stress and take steps to take care of ourselves.
A final strategy is to take time each day “just to be.” It is ok for parents to take time for themselves and not feel guilty. Find a few moments each day to just to be — feel the sun on your face, savor a cup of coffee or listen to the birds. Taking time for yourself and self-care is very important for parents. Think about the gas tank in a car. When the gas tank is empty, we go to the gas station to fill it up. Too many times as parents, we find ourselves on empty and just keep pushing. Instead, we can try to recognize when we are feeling depleted, and take time to re-fuel ourselves by doing small things that recharge us or bring us joy.
Each of these strategies can be modeled in front of children. For example, if a parent missed lunch and is feeling hungry and losing patience, a parent could say, “Mommy didn’t have a chance to eat lunch today and now I am very hungry. I need to make myself a snack before I can sit down and play with you.” This helps your child to better understand your current state of being and also learn that we need to take care of ourselves.
Truth be told, it is not always easy to find time to take care of ourselves in the middle of the daily demands of parenting. However, by finding these moments we are not only allowing ourselves some well-deserved time to re-center, but also modeling the importance of self-care to our children. Add self-care to your daily to-do list!
