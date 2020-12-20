Add parent self-care to your to-do list

Q. I am the parent of three children. The stress of working and virtual schooling are taking a toll on me. I am trying to be the best parent I can be, but find that the stress sometimes gets the best of me and my patience wears thin. What can I do as a parent to cope with my stress?

A. Please know that you are not alone in your feelings. The COVID-19 pandemic has disrupted routines, cancelled or postponed family traditions, and been a constant source of stress for many families. Parents are doing the best they can to manage and we need to give ourselves permission to let go of unrealistic expectations as we navigate each day.

In Extension’s parenting workshops, we talk about several strategies that can help parents recognize and cope with stress. First, the concept of HALT is used to demonstrate how stress can affect our parenting. HALT stands for hungry/hurried, angry, lonely and tired. When a parent is feeling any of these things, it is time to stop (or halt) and take care of ourselves first. The truth is that it is hard to be the parent that we want to be when we are running on empty. HALT is a good reminder to stop and take care of ourselves first.