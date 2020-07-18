ADA civil rights law turns 30 July 26

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Racine's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The groundbreaking civil rights law, the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA), turns 30 on July 26.

The law makes sure that people with disabilities have the same rights and opportunities as everyone else. The ADA is divided into five titles (or sections) that relate to different areas of public life. These areas are: public accommodations, employment, transportation, state and local government services, and telecommunications.

In observance of the anniversary, Society’s Assets, a nonprofit agency that is a local resource for all questions disability-related, has created a social media campaign that tells about people who have met with fewer barriers and new perceptions to increase their participation in community life.

Society’s Assets was formed in 1974 in Racine by people with disabilities to offer resources for people with disabilities who want to improve accessibility and options in the community. While the service area has expanded to five counties in southeastern Wisconsin, the services and commitment to independent living are still the benchmarks true to its mission.