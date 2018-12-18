Try 1 month for 99¢

WATERFORD — Absolutely Waterford will elect members to its 2019 Board of Directors during the group’s eighth annual meeting and volunteer appreciation night at 5:30 p.m. Monday, Jan. 7, in the Community Room at Waterford Public Library, 101 N. River St. The public is invited.

Absolutely Waterford is the village’s Main Street-designated nonprofit organization charged with revitalizing and preserving the Downtown Heritage District.

Hosted by the current Board of Directors, the meeting will also include the treasurer's report, a review of the bylaws, and a presentation of the past year’s accomplishments and future goals. Commendations will follow and refreshments will be served.

Election of a new vice president and two directors will take place. Positions are two-year seats.

Current board members include Dawn Jurgensen, president; Howard Bryant, vice president; Deborah Scheffler, treasurer; and Teri Eulgen, secretary. Directors are Angionette Hansen, Barb Messick and Jessica Sippel, and ex-officio Kathy Nargis.

Individuals interested in a nomination must submit a curriculum vitae stating his/her interest and skills. Nominations can be sent to Jurgensen at dawn.jurgensen@equitablebank.net.

For information about board members’ duties, go to absolutelywaterford.org and download the group’s bylaws, among other information.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments