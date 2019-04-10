WATERFORD — Absolutely Waterford is seeking volunteers to give the community a spring cleaning at 9 a.m. Saturday, April 20.
Waterford Beautification Day, led by the village’s Main Street designated organization, will focus on picking up trash along the Seven Waters Bike Trail. Volunteers will meet at 9 a.m. at Crazay Train Saloon, 600 E. Main St., and continue north on the trail until noon. Lunch will follow at the saloon. For safety, no open shoes or shorts are allowed.
Trash bags, gloves, garbage tongs and other supplies will be provided, however, volunteers are encouraged to bring their own supplies.
To volunteer, contact Angionette Hansen at 262-894-4009 or email angionetteleigh@gmail.com. Reservations are requested by Monday, April 15, so an accurate headcount for lunch can be taken. In the case of inclement weather, the event will be held Saturday, April 27.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.