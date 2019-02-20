WATERFORD – Absolutely Waterford's Absolu-Tea event is scheduled to be held at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, March 7, at Waterford Public Library, 101 N. River St.
Tea will be served by volunteers from the Main Street Connect Communities-based program. The dinner will include sandwiches, fresh fruit, vegetables, dessert, coffee and, of course, tea. Gluten and dairy-free options will be available.
Chrissy Powers, owner of Flowers by Chrissy in Waterford, will present “Succulents and Sunshine.” The Main Street florist will demonstrate how to use succulents in a variety of containers to make center pieces, conversation starters or subtle accents. She will share which ones are for indoor or outdoor planting and how to care for them. Everyone will leave with a succulent in a teacup.
The Absolu-Tea is limited to 70 guests. Tickets cost $25. Advance registration and payment is required. Tickets are available at Absolutely Waterford, 300 E. Main St., or by calling Dawn Brummel at 262-534-9000. Tickets will not be sold at the door.
Proceeds benefit the nonprofit Absolutely Waterford organization and its mission to revitalize the downtown and preserve its past. For more information, go to absolutelywaterford.org.
