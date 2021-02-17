AAUW Racine Spring Used Book Sale starts March 15 by appointment

RACINE — AAUW Racine’s Spring Used Book Sale will be held March 12 through May 8 in the lower level of CVS Pharmacy, 1122 West Blvd. Appointments to attend the sale will be taken for Mondays, Wednesdays and Saturdays.

“If you haven’t been to this sale, you will be amazed at the volume and variety of books that can be found,” said Joyce Gregg, book sale chair. She said there are a lot of children’s books, plus lots of sci-fi, religion, nature and gardening books. There are fiction and nonfiction books in hard cover, paperback and trade sizes.

Up to 10 people will be allowed in the book sale site per hour. Sale times are 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on Wednesdays, and 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Mondays and Saturdays. Shoppers must wear masks, maintain social distancing and be COVID-19 symptom free. Call 262-632-6341 to make an appointment. Payment can be made with cash or check.

Proceeds from the sale are used for higher education for women.

