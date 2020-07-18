AAUW Racine deals with pandemic uncertainties

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Racine's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Like most organizations during this time of uncertainty, AAUW-Racine has had to postpone or cancel a number of events and meetings. Monthly dinner/program meetings were canceled, the annual spring Used Book Sale was canceled, and a celebration of the six Racine County women who received a total of $18,000 in scholarships was tentatively rescheduled.

Other meetings such as those for study groups, committees and the board have been restructured to meet the Zoom format.

Upcoming programs

Despite the uncertainty, the program committee has come up with a slate of interesting programs for 2020-2021. Most dinner/program meetings are held on Tuesday evenings, but there are three Saturday lunch meetings scheduled. A list of programs can be found on the website.

September will be a homecoming/welcome back members where the six scholarship recipients will be recognized. The recipients can be found at https://racine-wi.aauw.net/scholarships/. Members will also be able to view study group displays to see what activities they might be interested in.