AAUW Racine deals with pandemic uncertainties

Like most organizations during this time of uncertainty, AAUW-Racine has had to postpone or cancel a number of events and meetings. Monthly dinner/program meetings were canceled, the annual spring Used Book Sale was canceled, and a celebration of the six Racine County women who received a total of $18,000 in scholarships was tentatively rescheduled.
Other meetings such as those for study groups, committees and the board have been restructured to meet the Zoom format.
Upcoming programs
Despite the uncertainty, the program committee has come up with a slate of interesting programs for 2020-2021. Most dinner/program meetings are held on Tuesday evenings, but there are three Saturday lunch meetings scheduled. A list of programs can be found on the website.
September will be a homecoming/welcome back members where the six scholarship recipients will be recognized. The recipients can be found at https://racine-wi.aauw.net/scholarships/. Members will also be able to view study group displays to see what activities they might be interested in.
Kari DeBerg from the Racine Heritage Museum will speak on “Famous Racine Women” at the October meeting; November brings the candlelight dinners/lunches that are held in members’ homes. In December, Tracie Feest and Laura Melters will discuss the Women United Fund. There will also be a craft fair of items made by AAUW-Racine members.
The January speakers are Greta and Lisa Neubauer talking about “How Women Get into Politics.” In February, Sara Finger talks about “Financial Advocacy for Women;” March, First District Judge Mary Triggiano speaks on “Trauma and its Results;” April, it’s Pam Oksiuta on “SCJ and the Environment”; and in May, an AAUW Fellowship winner will talk about her research project.
Book Sale
The tentative dates of the next Used Book Sale are Nov. 6-9 and 13-15 in the lower level of CVS Pharmacy, 1122 West Blvd. Enter by taking the elevator or stairs in the CVS lobby or the east steps on the outside of the building.
The sale will be open Friday, 9 a.m.-6 p.m.; Saturday, 9 a.m.-5 p.m.; Sunday, noon-3 p.m.; and Monday, 9 a.m.-5 p.m.
Donations can be left in the box at the bottom of the inside staircase.
About AAUW
The American Association of University Women advances equity for all women and girls through advocacy, education and research. By joining AAUW, you belong to a community that breaks through educational and economic barriers, so all women have a fair chance.
Membership in AAUW is open to women and men holding an associate, bachelor or an advanced degree from an accredited institution of higher learning. For more information, send email to aauwracine@hotmail.com or go to racine-wi.aauw.net or on Facebook at facebook.com/racineaauw.
