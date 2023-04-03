RACINE — The Racine Branch of the American Association of University Women (AAUW) is celebrating its 100th anniversary from 5 to 7 p.m. Monday, May 8, at the Racine Public Library, 75 Seventh St. The public is invited to celebrate with its nearly 200 members.

The American Association of University Women (AAUW) advances gender equity for all women and girls through research, education and advocacy. AAUW members belong to a community that breaks through educational and economic barriers to give all women a fair chance.

Laura Gellott, University of Wisconsin-Parkside professor of history emeritus, will speak on “Empowering Women.”

AAUW Racine will recognize its past presidents and 50-year members. Cookies and punch will be served.

AAUW was established in 1881 when a small group of female college graduates banded together to open the doors for women’s career advancement and to encourage more women to pursue higher education. The Racine branch was established in 1923.

Membership is open to women and men holding an associate, bachelor or advanced degree from an accredited institution of higher learning.

To find out more about AAUW Racine and see some interesting facts from 1923, go to https://racine-wi.aauw.net or facebook.com/racineaauw.