American Association of University Women-Racine is currently on a summer hiatus from a very informative program year and is in the process of lining up some interesting programs for 2019-2020.
The new program year will kick off in September with a tribute to the 100th anniversary of the 19th amendment which guaranteed women the right to vote. A number of suffragettes will be discussed at the meeting. Watch for details.
As soon as the programs for the year are finalized, they will be added to the website, www.racineaauw.org.
The American Association of University Women advances equity for all women and girls through advocacy, education and research. By joining AAUW, members belong to a community that breaks through educational and economic barriers so all women have a fair chance.
Membership in AAUW is open to women and men holding an associate, bachelor or an advanced degree from an accredited institution of higher learning. In addition to the programs, there is a list of our study groups, membership information and other information about AAUW-Racine on the website.
State Convention
The AAUW State Convention, which was held in April at Lake Lawn Resort in Delavan, was a success with record attendance and interesting speakers on subjects like human trafficking, Title IX and protecting Wisconsin waters. AAUW Racine was one of three area branches hosting the convention.
An attention getter at the convention was the basket raffle which raised more than $4,000 for AAUW’s Start Smart/Work Smart programs.
Start Smart is designed for college women who are approaching the job market to teach them how to negotiate a starting salary while Work Smart is for women already in the workforce at any career level who want to negotiate a raise. Women’s starting pay is less than men in the same field, which is attributed — at least in part — to salary negotiation differences.
AAUW is working to close the gender pay gap by 2030. Pay gap is the difference between what an average woman working full-time is paid compared to the average man. American women earn only 80 percent of their male counterparts, a pay gap of 20 percent. Wisconsin’s rank among states in gender pay gap is 26.
Book Sale
Thank you to everyone who donated to, or shopped at our spring used book sale. Watch for the dates of our fall 2019 sale. Proceeds from the sales go towards higher education for women.
If you want to donate to the next sale, leave your donations in the box at the bottom of the inside stairway at CVS any time the pharmacy is open.
Sailing Lessons
During the middle two weeks of July, AAUW will be sponsoring middle school girls from Girls Inc. who will be taking sailing classes at the Racine Yacht Club this summer.
The sponsorship is part of our commitment to STEM (science, technology, engineering and math). The classes teach the girls to sail in a safe, fun environment; STEM is applied through sailing fundamentals, nautical terminology, knot tying, basic dinghy rigging, understanding how pulleys work on a boat and how wind direction and wind speed affect the sails.
