AARP Wisconsin offering community grants

MADISON — AARP Wisconsin invites community organizations and local governments across the state to apply for the 2021 AARP Community Challenge grant program through April 14. These grants will fund “quick-action” projects that spark change across Wisconsin and the entire country.

Now in its fifth year, the program is part of AARP’s nationwide Livable Communities initiative, which supports the efforts of cities, towns, neighborhoods and rural areas to become great places to live for people of all ages. Grants can range from several hundred dollars for small, short-term activities to several thousand, or tens of thousands for larger projects.

The program provides direct support to all community types, with nearly 40% of past projects benefiting rural communities, 20% going to suburban locations and 40% improving urban places. Granted projects have demonstrated an ability to garner additional funds or support from public and private funders, encourage replication, overcome local policy barriers, and receive greater overall awareness and engagement.

AARP will prioritize proposals that are inclusive, directly engage volunteers and aim to achieve one or more of the following outcomes: