AARP Wisconsin accepting 2023 Community Challenge grant applications

MADISON — AARP Wisconsin invites eligible organizations and governments across the state to apply for the 2023 AARP Community Challenge grant program through March 15. These grants fund quick-action projects that help communities become more livable in the long-term by improving public spaces, transportation, housing, civic engagement, and diversity and inclusion.

Now in its seventh year, the program is part of AARP’s nationwide Livable Communities initiative, which supports the efforts of cities, towns, neighborhoods and rural areas to become great places to live for all residents, especially those age 50 and older.

“By 2030, one out of every five Americans will be 65 or older, but many communities may not be ready to support the needs of residents of all ages and abilities,” said Martha Cranley, AARP Wisconsin state director. “The AARP Community Challenge grant program has demonstrated that by supporting local leaders and organizations’ efforts to strengthen their communities, we can improve the quality of life for the very young, the very old and everyone in between.”

In 2023, the AARP Community Challenge is accepting applications across three different grant opportunities, two of which are new this year. All projects must be consistent with AARP’s mission to serve the needs of people 50 and older along with other eligibility criteria. The challenge is open to eligible nonprofit organizations and government entities. Other types of organizations are considered on a case-by-case basis. Grants can range from several hundred dollars for small, short-term activities to tens of thousands for larger projects.

The application deadline is 4 p.m. March 15. Projects must be completed by Nov. 30. To submit an application and view past grantees, go to AARP.org/CommunityChallenge.