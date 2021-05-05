AARP wants nominations for community service

MADISON — AARP is accepting nominations for its 2021 Wisconsin Andrus Award for Community Service, which honors Wisconsinites aged 50-plus who are sharing their experience, talent and skills to enrich the lives of their community members.

“We’re excited to shine a light on Wisconsinites aged 50-plus who are using what they’ve learned in life to make a difference in the lives around them,” said Sam Wilson, AARP Wisconsin state director.

Nominations will be evaluated by AARP Wisconsin’s Executive Council based on how the volunteer’s work has improved the community, reflected AARP’s vision and mission, and inspired other volunteers. The award recipient will be announced in early fall.

AARP Wisconsin Andrus Award for Community Service nominees must meet the following eligibility requirements: