AARP Tax-Aide returns with volunteer opportunities in 2022

RACINE — The AARP Foundation Tax-Aide program has volunteer opportunities for tax counselors and preparation center greeters in Racine County. Volunteer tax counselors should have at least some experience preparing their personal tax returns online.
In addition to self-study, an orientation meeting will be held mid-November, followed by introductory course in December for new counselors, plus a three- to four-day course in January that incorporates the latest changes to the IRS tax code. Clients will meet with counselors during February, March and early April 2022.
Tax-Aide is co-sponsored by the American Association of Retired People (AARP) Foundation and the Internal Revenue Service (IRS).
The Volunteer Center of Racine Inc. and its AmeriCorps Seniors (RSVP) volunteers are scheduling appointments for two of the six Racine County AARP tax-preparation venues: Dr. John Bryant Community Center, 601 Caron Butler Drive, Racine, and at the Caledonia-Mount Pleasant Memorial Park Hall (Highways K and H), Franksville. Both sites are open one to two days on weekdays.
The focus of the Tax-Aide project is on service to low- and moderate-income tax filers, emphasizing those 60 years of age and over. Both locations offer electronic filing. In 2021, the Tax-Aide volunteers at the Caledonia and Racine locations filed 435 returns for 556 taxpayers. Federal refunds totaled $274,566; state refunds were $179,335.
The Volunteer Center and AmeriCorps Seniors (RSVP) volunteers booking appointments do not give tax or other financial advice; that is left to the trained Tax-Aide volunteers, many of whom are AmeriCorps Seniors (RSVP) members. In 2021, 15 AmeriCorps Seniors (RSVP) volunteers donated more than 660 hours of tax-preparation time.
To volunteer, contact Mary Johns, volunteer coordinator, at maryjohns29@gmail.com. The application period will close Dec. 1.
The Volunteer Center will begin accepting appointments for both Tax-Aide locations in mid-January.