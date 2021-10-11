AARP Tax-Aide returns with volunteer opportunities in 2022

RACINE — The AARP Foundation Tax-Aide program has volunteer opportunities for tax counselors and preparation center greeters in Racine County. Volunteer tax counselors should have at least some experience preparing their personal tax returns online.

In addition to self-study, an orientation meeting will be held mid-November, followed by introductory course in December for new counselors, plus a three- to four-day course in January that incorporates the latest changes to the IRS tax code. Clients will meet with counselors during February, March and early April 2022.

Tax-Aide is co-sponsored by the American Association of Retired People (AARP) Foundation and the Internal Revenue Service (IRS).

The Volunteer Center of Racine Inc. and its AmeriCorps Seniors (RSVP) volunteers are scheduling appointments for two of the six Racine County AARP tax-preparation venues: Dr. John Bryant Community Center, 601 Caron Butler Drive, Racine, and at the Caledonia-Mount Pleasant Memorial Park Hall (Highways K and H), Franksville. Both sites are open one to two days on weekdays.