AARP seeks nominations for award

MADISON — AARP is now accepting nominations for its 2020 Wisconsin Andrus Award for Community Service, which honors Wisconsinites age 50-plus who are sharing their experience, talent and skills to enrich the lives of their community members.
Nominations will be evaluated by the AARP WI Executive Committee based on how the volunteer’s work has improved the community, supported AARP’s vision and mission, and inspired other volunteers. The award recipient will be announced in early fall.
AARP Wisconsin Andrus Award for Community Service nominees must meet the following eligibility requirements:
- Nominee must be 50 years or older.
- The achievements, accomplishments or service on which the nomination is based must have been performed on a volunteer basis, without pay. AmeriCorps VISTA and Senior Corps programs volunteers (senior companions, foster grandparents, RSVP, and senior demonstration programs) are eligible.
- The achievements, accomplishments or service on which the nomination is based must reflect AARP’s vision and purpose.
- The achievements, accomplishments or service on which the nomination is based must be replicable and provide inspiration for others to volunteer.
- Couples or partners who perform service together are also eligible; however, teams are not eligible.
- This is not a posthumous award.
Nominations for this year’s award will be accepted through July 15. Nomination forms are available online at aarp.org/AndrusAward or contact Courtney Anclam in the AARP Wisconsin State Office, canclam@aarp.org or 608-286-6300.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!