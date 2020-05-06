AARP seeks nominations for award

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

MADISON — AARP is now accepting nominations for its 2020 Wisconsin Andrus Award for Community Service, which honors Wisconsinites age 50-plus who are sharing their experience, talent and skills to enrich the lives of their community members.

Nominations will be evaluated by the AARP WI Executive Committee based on how the volunteer’s work has improved the community, supported AARP’s vision and mission, and inspired other volunteers. The award recipient will be announced in early fall.

AARP Wisconsin Andrus Award for Community Service nominees must meet the following eligibility requirements: