AARP offers free tax preparation assistance

For Wisconsin Homestead Credit taxpayers must bring any SSI records, their 2018 property tax bill or rent certificate signed by their landlord. Maximum income from all sources must be less than $24,680 to be eligible for Homestead Credit.

Proof of disability is required as follows if under age 62 and have no earned income: Document from Social Security Administration stating date disability began, or statement from Veterans Administration certifying that claimant is receiving disability benefit due to 100 percent disability, or statement from physician stating beginning date of disability and whether disability is permanent or temporary