AARP Foundation Tax-Aide Program seeks volunteers in Racine and Kenosha counties

AARP Foundation is looking to expand its team of volunteers for the upcoming tax season by recruiting interested individuals. Tax-Aide is an AARP Foundation program that offers free tax filing help for those who need it most, especially adults 50 and older, during the tax season.

AARP Foundation Tax-Aide is the nation's largest volunteer-run tax preparation and assistance service

Volunteers receive training and support, and there are a variety of roles for individuals at every level of experience. Volunteer tax preparers complete tax preparation training and IRS certification prior to working with taxpayers. Some prior tax preparation experience as well as computer use proficiency are helpful. There is also a need for grass-roots leadership, on-site greeters, those who can provide technical assistance and interpreters who can provide language assistance.

To learn about volunteer opportunities, go to aarpfoundation.org/taxaide or contact Mary Johns, AARP Tax Aide Program Wisconsin District 9 coordinator, at maryjohns29@gmail.com or 262-456-1015.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0