RACINE COUNTY — AARP Foundation Tax-Aide volunteers will provide low- and moderate-income taxpayers, with special attention to ages 60 and older, with assistance in filing their personal income taxes. Trained volunteers will be available at the following sites:
- Dr. John Bryant Community Center, 601 21st St., 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays, Feb. 5-April 4. Daily sign-in sheet, first 25 taken. Walk-ins only.
- Humble Park Community Center, 2200 Blaine Ave., 9:15 a.m.-3:15 p.m. Wednesdays, Feb. 6-April 10. By appointment only. Call the Volunteer Center of Racine of Racine County Inc. at 262-886-9612 and specify Humble Park appointment.
- Caledonia-Mount Pleasant Memorial Park Hall, 9614 Northwestern Ave. (Highway K), Caledonia, 9 a.m.-2:30 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays, Feb. 5-March 28 (excluding week of Feb. 19), and 9 a.m.-2:30 p.m. Mondays, Feb. 18 and April 1. By appointment only. Call the Volunteer Center at 262-886-9612 and specify Caledonia-Mount Pleasant Memorial Park Hall appointment.
- Sturtevant Village Hall, 2801 89th St., Sturtevant, noon-3 p.m. Mondays, Feb. 4-March 25. Walk-ins only.
- Love Inc., 408 S. Pine St., Burlington, 9 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Wednesdays, Feb. 6-April 10. By appointment only; call 262-763-6226.
- Graham Public Library, 1215 Main St., Union Grove, 9:15 a.m.-noon Saturdays, Feb. 2-April 6. Walk-ins only.
People should bring photo IDs for taxpayer and spouse and Social Security cards for taxpayers and all dependents; previous year’s (2017) tax return, plus all income and expense documents pertaining to tax year 2018 such as Social Security statement, wages, pensions, interest, dividends, broker statements, healthcare coverage, paid property tax bills, etc.
For Wisconsin Homestead Credit taxpayers must bring any SSI records, their 2018 property tax bill or rent certificate signed by their landlord. Maximum income from all sources must be less than $24,680 to be eligible for Homestead Credit.
Proof of disability is required as follows if under age 62 and have no earned income: Document from Social Security Administration stating date disability began, or statement from Veterans Administration certifying that claimant is receiving disability benefit due to 100 percent disability, or statement from physician stating beginning date of disability and whether disability is permanent or temporary
