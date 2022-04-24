 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
A Round for Rhinos benefits Racine Zoo

MOUNT PLEASANT — The Racine Zoo's third annual A Round for Rhinos 9-hole charity golf outing will be held at 2 p.m. Monday, June 20, at Meadowbrook Country, 2149 N. Green Bay Road.

This event includes an animal ambassador encounter, nine holes of golf, complimentary cart, interactive games on the course, dinner and two cigars. There will be a 50/50 raffle and giveaway raffle. A cash bar will be available.

The cost is $200. Go to racinezoo.org. Proceeds benefit the daily needs and veterinary care of the animals at the Racine Zoo.

