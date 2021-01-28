A guide to winter fun in and around Racine

We are a couple of months into winter and here are some ways to make the most of the season right here in Racine County and the surrounding area.

Sledding, tubing, tobogganing

This is a listing of sledding hills in the area. The only hill that is maintained in Racine is Lockwood Park. Hills are available for sledding but not all are maintained with plowed parking lots.

Devor Park (Water Tower Hill), 394 Amanda St., Burlington. Public hill by Cooper School. Free.

Fireman’s Park, 9630 Charles St., Sturtevant. Free.

Fox River Park, 9521 304th Ave., Salem. Bermed sled slide, which provides a long run (weather permitting). Artificial lighting allows night use of this sledding facility. Free.

Heg Memorial Park, 6300 Heg Park Road, Norway. Free.

Johnson Park, 6200 Northwestern Ave., Racine. Free.

Lincoln Park, 7010 22nd Ave., Kenosha. Free.

Lockwood Park, 4300 Graceland Blvd., Racine. Free.

North Beach Park, 100 Kewaunee St., Racine