 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
A guide to winter fun in and around Racine
0 comments
editor's pick
Winter activities

A guide to winter fun in and around Racine

From the Things to do in and around Racine County series
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Joel Wiltgem

Joel Wiltgem and his daughter Averie go sledding at Lockwood Park in February of 2018.

 Christina Lieffring

We are a couple of months into winter and here are some ways to make the most of the season right here in Racine County and the surrounding area.

Sledding, tubing, tobogganing

This is a listing of sledding hills in the area. The only hill that is maintained in Racine is Lockwood Park. Hills are available for sledding but not all are maintained with plowed parking lots.

Devor Park (Water Tower Hill), 394 Amanda St., Burlington. Public hill by Cooper School. Free.

Fireman’s Park, 9630 Charles St., Sturtevant. Free.

Fox River Park, 9521 304th Ave., Salem. Bermed sled slide, which provides a long run (weather permitting). Artificial lighting allows night use of this sledding facility. Free.

Heg Memorial Park, 6300 Heg Park Road, Norway. Free.

Johnson Park, 6200 Northwestern Ave., Racine. Free.

Lincoln Park, 7010 22nd Ave., Kenosha. Free.

Lockwood Park, 4300 Graceland Blvd., Racine. Free.

North Beach Park, 100 Kewaunee St., Racine

Paddock Lake, Highway 50 near highways 83/75. Sledding hill is between Central High School and the church to the west. Hill goes from parking lot of church down in to the Central High School soccer fields. Free.

Park High School Bowl, 1901 12th St., Racine. Recommended for older kids. Free.

Petrifying Springs Park, 4909 Seventh St., Kenosha. Free.

Reservoir Park, 4400 Maryland Ave., Racine.

Shoop Park, 4510 Lighthouse Drive, Wind Point. Free.

Silver Lake Park, 27000 85th St., Silver Lake

Washington Park, 43rd Street, Kenosha. Free.

Skiing, snowboarding

Alpine Valley Resort, W2501 Highway D, Elkhorn. Rustic Bavarian-style motel set in 500 acres, with 20 slopes and 10 chair lifts. Hours: 10 a.m.-10 p.m. Mon.-Fri., 9 a.m.-10 p.m. Sat.-Sun. For prices, go to alpinevalleyresort.com or call 262-642-7374. For snow trail report, call 262-642-3950.

Wilmot Mountain, 11931 Fox River Road, Wilmot. The 23 runs offer varied terrain for all skiers and snowboarders; from novices stepping onto the snow for the very first time to experts looking to further push themselves and their sport. Hours: 10 a.m.-10 p.m. Mon.-Fri., 9 a.m.-10 p.m. Sat.-Sun. Tubing area, 12301 Fox River Road — 4-9 p.m. Mon.-Fri., 9 a.m.-9 p.m. Sat.-Sun. For prices, go to www.wilmotmountain.com or call 262-862-2301.

Grand Geneva Resort & Spa, 7036 Grand Geneva Way, Lake Geneva. The Mountain Top at Grand Geneva boasts more than 30 acres of downhill ski runs and terrain for all ages and abilities. Hours: Noon-7:30 p.m. Mon.-Thurs., 9 a.m.-8:30 p.m. Fri.-Sun. Tickets are purchased in 1.5-hour time slots. Go to grandgeneva.com or call 800-558-3417.

The Rock Snowpark, 7900 Crystal Ridge Road, Franklin. Snow tubing, skiing and snowboarding available. Call 414-235-8818 or go to rocksnowpark.com.

Cross-country skiing, showshoeing

River Bend Nature Center, 3600 N. Green Bay Road, Caledonia. Cross-country ski and snowshoe rentals are available. Cross-country ski equipment includes skis, poles and boots. Both rentals are $12 per person and are on a first-come basis. Hours: 8 a.m.-2 p.m. Mon.-Fri., 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Sat.-Sun. Call 262-639-1515 or go to riverbendracine.org.

Pringle Nature Center, 9800 160th Ave., Bristol. Snowshoes are available to reserve. Time slots are 10 a.m.-noon and 12:30-2:30 p.m. Fri.-Sat., 12:30-2:30 p.m. Sun. Reservations must be made by 4 p.m. the day before the rental time; no walk-ins are available. Snowshoe rental is $5. Go to pringlenc.org/rentals.

Ice skating

Ten Club Park, 100 S. First St., Waterford. Hours: 10 a.m.-10 p.m. daily. Skate rentals are $2.

Echo Lake at Echo Lake Park, 595 Milwaukee Ave., Burlington (under preparation). City staff and volunteers will monitor ice conditions daily and close the rink if conditions require. Rink status will be communicated by flying a red or green flag near the boat launch on Milwaukee Avenue. A red flag will indicate the rink is closed. A green flag will indicate the rink is open. The ice rink is not supervised.

Safety Tips

  • Pick a sled that has brakes and can be steered.
  • Wear a helmet (whether winter or bike helmet) while sledding.
  • Wear a hat, gloves or mittens, snow pants, winter jacket, and snow boots. Make sure scarves are tucked into coats so they don't get caught under the sled.
  • Young kids (5 and younger) should sled with an adult, and kids under 12 should be watched at all times.
  • Everyone should sit face-forward on their sleds with their feet downhill.
  • Everyone should go down the hill one at a time and with only one person per sled (except for adults with young kids).
  • Walk up the side of the hill and leave the middle open for other sledders.
  • Don't ever pull a sled with a moving vehicle (like a snowmobile or all-terrain vehicle).
  • It is best to sled during the day. For sledding at night, make sure the path is well lit.
0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

The creative and touching ways Ramadan is going virtual

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News