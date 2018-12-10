RACINE — The Homeless Assistance Leadership Organization invites the public to join A Day at HALO, scheduled from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 15, at HALO Inc., 2000 DeKoven Ave. Staff will be available to give tours of the shelter and answer questions. Light lunch and refreshments will be available.
HALO relies on community support to provide shelter, food, clothing and case management to men, women and families with minor children experiencing homelessness in Racine County. The shelter has bed capacity for 120 persons, and during winter months often exceeds that number. Between July 1, 2017 and June 30, of this year, HALO served the basic food, clothing and shelter needs of 792 individuals. This translated into 49,000 shelter nights and 147,000 meals served.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.