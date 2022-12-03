A Civil War Christmas is topic

ROCHESTER — Civil War reenactors Gary and Karen Alexander of Rochester will present a program entitled “A Civil War Christmas” at 2 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 11, at Rochester Village Hall, 300 W. Spring St.
The program contains readings of accounts from their diaries and letters of how the soldiers and civilians celebrated Christmas during the Civil War years from both sides of the Mason-Dixon line. The program includes songs from the civil war era and Christmas carols that were popular during that period sung by Gary with guitar accompaniment. Attendees can join in to sing familiar carols of that time. The presentation will also give insight into how many of our modern Christmas traditions had their origins in the years preceding the Civil War.