SOMERS — The University of Wisconsin-Parkside will host its 2019 Nonprofit Breakfast: Celebrating 50 Years of Powerful Partnerships community engagement event at 7:30 a.m. Friday, May 3, in the Student Center Ballroom, 900 Wood Road.
Nonprofit professionals from the Racine and Kenosha area are highly encouraged to attend.
Special guests include former chancellor Al Guskin and Esther Letven, former associate vice chancellor for extended services. Guskin will speak about the early years of community engagement, while Letven will walk participants through a history of partnerships with UW-Parkside during the program.
The Community-Based Learning Project of the Year award will be conferred upon the Focus Food Fest Project, a partnership between UW-Parkside’s "Communication 435 Integrated Marketing" class and Focus on Community in Racine. The students planned and marketed the event to bring awareness to the community about prevention and the risks and dangers of substance abuse.
Participants will have a chance to engage in a networking session with faculty and community partners to plan for future community-based learning projects. There will also be a keynote presentation by Susan Dreyfus, president and CEO of Alliance for Strong Families and Communities, a strategic action network of social sector organizations that has a national reach in thousands of communities across America.
There is no fee to attend the event. Free parking will be available in the Student Center lot. To register to attend by April 19, go to uwp.edu/nonprofit-breakfast.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.