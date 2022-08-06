A Better Mount Pleasant to host town hall meeting Aug. 31

STURTEVANT — Local watchdog organization, A Better Mount Pleasant will host a town hall meeting and panel discussion on the Foxconn development project from 7 to 9 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 31, at the SC Johnson iMET Center, 2320 Renaissance Blvd.

The town hall discussion will feature moderator Nilay Patel, co-founder and editor-in-chief of The Verge and Vergecast co-host; panelists Lawrence Tabak, author of “Foxconned: Imaginary Jobs, Bulldozed Homes, and the Sacking of Local Government”; Kathleen Gallagher, Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist, 5 Lakes Institute executive director and Milwaukee Journal Sentinel columnist; State Rep. Gordon Hintz, former minority leader and WEDC Board member; and David Merriman, PhD, Stukel presidential professor in the College of Urban Planning and Public Affairs at the University of Illinois Chicago.

“We are honored to host such a distinguished panel for discussion,” said Gallaher, spokesperson for A Better Mount Pleasant. In addition to the featured panelists, former WEDC CEO Mark Hogan, MMAC president Timothy Sheehy, RCEDC CEO Jenny Trick and Foxconn project director Claude Lois have all been invited to participate, as well as local and state officials in the community.

After Foxconn public project briefings were suspended in July 2019, village and county officials held a public information meeting in March 2022. At that meeting, members of the public were disallowed from asking questions of the officials present.

In addition to a panel discussion, members of the public will be allowed to submit questions.

Seating is limited and reservations are encouraged for the free event. Tickets are available at eventbrite.com/e/foxconn-a-community-conversation-tickets-391962699987.