4th of July house decorating contest announced

RACINE — Fourth Fest of Greater Racine is announcing the return of its House Decorating Contest as part of the community’s Independence Day celebration.

Last year, the contest took a turn from the traditional parade route and expanded to all residents of greater Racine. This will continue for the 2021 contest, and any resident in Racine can submit an entry form.

Houses can be decorated with bunting, banners, flags and stars and stripes to paint Racine red, white and blue.

Registration is required by June 30 with a $10 donation to the 4th Fest of Greater Racine.

Entry forms can be found at racine4thfest.org under the House Decorating tab. Use Venmo @FourthfestHDC for the $10 registration donation. Email info@racine4thfest.org with the registration form attached or for other questions.

Official judging will take place on the morning of July 3 and the winners will be announced soon afterwards. Contest winners will be awarded cash prizes — $650 for first place, $450 for second, $350 for third, $300 for fourth and $250 for fifth.

