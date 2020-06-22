4th Fest hosting house decorating contest announced

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

RACINE — 4th Fest of Greater Racine is conducting a house decorating contest for residents of greater Racine as part of the community’s Independence Day celebration. Registration is required by June 29 with a $10 donation to 4th Fest of Greater Racine.

Participants can decorate their house with bunting, banners, flags, and stars and stripes to paint Racine red, white and blue. Official judging will take place on the morning of July 3 and winners will be announced soon afterward. Contest winners will be awarded cash prizes of first place $650, second place $450, third place $350, fourth place $300 and fifth place $250.

Entries must include name, address, email, phone number along with the $10 donation. Payment can be made via the 4th Fest PayPal account found online at www.racine4thfest.org. Email info@racine4thfest.org with registration information or for other questions.

