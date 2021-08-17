4-H youth invited to enter ice cream flavor contest (copy)

MADISON — Cedar Crest Ice Cream and the Wisconsin 4-H Foundation have teamed up again to present the Cedar Crest Ice Cream 4-H Flavor Contest for Wisconsin 4-H clubs.

More than 1,600 clubs are eligible to create and submit a flavor "recipe" with the top clubs named as finalists, and the top flavor produced for summer 2022.

According to Brenda Scheider, executive director of the Wisconsin 4-H Foundation, the contest is a great opportunity for 4-H youth to work together to develop and name their flavor.

“The most exciting part of the contest is the winning flavor will be available through Cedar Crest beginning next July,” said Scheider.

A panel of ice cream experts chosen by Cedar Crest judges the entries.

More information and the entry form are available at cedarcresticecream.com. Entries are due by Nov. 12. The winner will be announced in December.

