4-H youth development and targeting life skills

Have you heard of 4-H but aren’t sure what it has to offer you? Did you know Racine County 4-H offers more than 100 hands-on learning projects for youth? Youth can get involved in projects such as foods and nutrition, archery, rabbits, woodworking, quilting and so much more. 4-H offers hands-on learning opportunities for youth to gain life skills that assist them in functioning effectively in the present and future. 4-H focuses on developing skills that are healthy and productive for both youth and their communities.

4-H pledge

The 4-H pledge cites, “I pledge my head to clearer thinking, my heart to greater loyalty, my hands to larger service, and my health to better living for my club, my community, my country and my world.” 4-H uses a framework based upon the 4-H pledge to organize the delivery of experiences that support the growth and development of youth. 4-H refers to this framework as a Targeting Life Skills Model. The following is a breakdown in relation to the 4-H pledge, which is at the core of this model:

HEAD: Knowledge, reasoning and creativity competencies