4-H members continue serving community

RACINE COUNTY — 4-H is an organization for youth in grades K-13. Members learn communication, leadership, and friendship skills as well as those related to specific topics such as woodworking, cooking, gardening, knitting, animal husbandry, or photography just to name a few.

They have the opportunity to participate in community service projects as well as other activities and experiences. While the pandemic made keeping 4-H engaging for members and their families difficult, it resulted in some fun projects and activities on the club, county and state levels over the past year.

Tucker 4-H Club has had virtual meetings since the beginning of the pandemic. During these meetings, they had a project showcase, a Halloween costume parade, a holiday tradition/heritage night, a pet/farm animal parade, a seed experiment, and virtual tours of the Hot Shop and a local greenhouse in Racine.

They also started a pen pal program within the club in which older members were paired with younger members who got to know each other through letters. Even though they were unable to gather together in-person, they were able to participate in several service projects such as picking apples for a local food pantry, making Valentine’s Day cards for patients at St. Jude’s Hospital, and holding a collection for summer activities and supplies such as bubbles and chalk.