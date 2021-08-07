4-H members continue serving community

RACINE COUNTY — 4-H is an organization for youth in grades K-13. Members learn communication, leadership, and friendship skills as well as those related to specific topics such as woodworking, cooking, gardening, knitting, animal husbandry, or photography just to name a few.
They have the opportunity to participate in community service projects as well as other activities and experiences. While the pandemic made keeping 4-H engaging for members and their families difficult, it resulted in some fun projects and activities on the club, county and state levels over the past year.
Tucker 4-H Club has had virtual meetings since the beginning of the pandemic. During these meetings, they had a project showcase, a Halloween costume parade, a holiday tradition/heritage night, a pet/farm animal parade, a seed experiment, and virtual tours of the Hot Shop and a local greenhouse in Racine.
They also started a pen pal program within the club in which older members were paired with younger members who got to know each other through letters. Even though they were unable to gather together in-person, they were able to participate in several service projects such as picking apples for a local food pantry, making Valentine’s Day cards for patients at St. Jude’s Hospital, and holding a collection for summer activities and supplies such as bubbles and chalk.
On the county level, many 4-H members participated in a community service project sponsored by the Racine County 4-H Junior Leaders Association. They sewed monster pillows for local children in foster care. The pillows will be donated to Faith, Hope, and Love and put in the comfort duffel bags they make for foster children.
4-H members from around the county participated in the Communication & Performing Arts Festival. They could do a demonstration, speech or a performance for judges who gave them feedback.
The Racine County 4-H ambassadors are working on putting together a Racine County 4-H Cookbook. Right now they are collecting recipes from current and past members and leaders. Those who were involved in Racine County 4-H or were a 4-H leader can send their recipe along with their name and the club you belonged to and send it to racineambassadors@gmail.com.
4-H members have also had some fun opportunities on the state 4-H level during this year. They could participate in Science Nights, a pen pal program with pen pals from Mexico and Costa Rica, or a 4-H Fashion Revue where members could showcase their clothing, knitting, and crocheting projects.
4-H members are looking forward to virtual experiences such as Citizenship Washington Focus during which members meet 4-H members from other states and learn about citizenship and government.
To learn more about the Racine County 4-H program or the clubs throughout Racine County, go to https://racine.extension.wisc.edu/4-h-youth-development/local-4-h-clubs. The Racine County 4-H Facebook Page shares 4-H activities and events.