2023 Keep Wildlife Wild Poster Contest now open

MADISON — The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources announced that the 2023 Keep Wildlife Wild poster contest is now open. Students in grades four to six enrolled in public, private, parochial or home schools in Wisconsin are eligible to participate.

The Keep Wildlife Wild program began in 2014 to spread the word about our shared role in keeping all wildlife healthy in its natural habitat. The contest's goal is to create a poster that teaches the importance of enjoying and observing wildlife in the wild and not keeping wildlife in homes or as pets. The DNR encourages students to learn how they can help keep wild animals in Wisconsin safe and healthy by visiting the Keep Wildlife Wild webpage. For poster design inspiration and to learn about Wisconsin critters, visit EEK! Critter Corner or check out the DNR’s Keep Wildlife Wild webpage.

Judging will take place in February. Those who submitted designs will be notified by email of winners in March.

All submissions must be received electronically via email or by mail and must include the student’s entry form and artwork by 5 p.m. on Feb. 17. Submit entries to: Wisconsin Keep Wildlife Wild Poster Design Contest, Department of Natural Resources, Attn: Taylor Czyscon, P.O. Box 100 Friendship, WI 53934, or email keepwildlifewild@wisconsin.gov

To see the complete list of rules and requirements, go to https://dnr.wisconsin.gov/topic/WildlifeHabitat/posterdesigncontest.html.